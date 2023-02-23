Foreign investment on the Costa del Sol

Experts analyse the current property market to discover why the south of Spain is still a favourite location for holidays and property ownership

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Real estate and legal experts get together in Marbella to analyse the property market and its attraction for foreign investors.

Participants include the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz; Deputy Mayor, Félix Romero; Marc Damian Elliott de Lama, owner and founder of Fluent Finance Abroad S.L.; Juan Goño Uriarte, CEO of Klic Architects; Setareh Mohregi, Gilmar International; and Vanessa Dávila, The Spanish Estate Agents.

Hotel Don Pepe, 23 February 2023, Marbella.