Foreign investment on the Costa del Sol

Round-table symposium ·

Experts analyse the current property market to discover why the south of Spain is still a favourite location for holidays and property ownership

Thursday, 23 february 2023, 09:11

Real estate and legal experts get together in Marbella to analyse the property market and its attraction for foreign investors.

Participants include the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz; Deputy Mayor, Félix Romero; Marc Damian Elliott de Lama, owner and founder of Fluent Finance Abroad S.L.; Juan Goño Uriarte, CEO of Klic Architects; Setareh Mohregi, Gilmar International; and Vanessa Dávila, The Spanish Estate Agents.

Hotel Don Pepe, 23 February 2023, Marbella.

