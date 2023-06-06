Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police arrested the man in Marbella. National Police
19-year-old arrested after manager of food store in Marbella stabbed

The suspect was allegedly trying to rob the store when he got into a fight with the shop manager and pulled a knife

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 10:13

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a store manager with a knife in an attempt to steal money from a shop in Marbella.

The victim suffered a 12cm cut on his neck, which required stitches, during a tussle between the pair in the food store on 4 April.

The suspect fled the scene, but left behind a bag which police said would have been used to put the stolen money into. The bag was taken away and analysed, until police made a DNA match, leading officers to an address in the Marbella area.

National Police arrested the man for robbery with violence, causing injuries and a crime against the administration of justice. He was also in breach of a restraining order against his ex-partner, police said. He has been remanded into custody.

