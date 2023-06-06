19-year-old arrested after manager of food store in Marbella stabbed

Sections
Services
Highlight
Europa Press
Malaga
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 10:13
Compartir
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a store manager with a knife in an attempt to steal money from a shop in Marbella.
The victim suffered a 12cm cut on his neck, which required stitches, during a tussle between the pair in the food store on 4 April.
The suspect fled the scene, but left behind a bag which police said would have been used to put the stolen money into. The bag was taken away and analysed, until police made a DNA match, leading officers to an address in the Marbella area.
National Police arrested the man for robbery with violence, causing injuries and a crime against the administration of justice. He was also in breach of a restraining order against his ex-partner, police said. He has been remanded into custody.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.