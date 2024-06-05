Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Five officers injured during police chase in Marbella involving wanted drug trafficker

The fugitive, with a European arrest warrant against his name, fled a checkpoint and crashed into three cars, a police patrol vehicle and a bus on the Costa del Sol in an effort to escape

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 12:09

A Swedish fugitive has been arrested in Marbella after a dangerous car chase which left five police officers injured .

National Police officers stopped a car driven by a man at a security checkpoint - part of the so-called Marbella Plan which was sparked after a recent spate of shootings in the area - about 1pm on Monday 3 June in Avenida Alfonso de Hohenlohe.

But the man hit the accelerator and fled the scene, sparking a police pursuit. During his escape, the wanted man caused damage to three cars, a police patrol car and a bus, as well as to a traffic light and several road signs. Five National Police officers were injured during the incident, but not seriously.

After checking his identity, police discovered why he was fleeing: The 52-year-old had a European arrest warrant against his name in connection with a drug trafficking case.

