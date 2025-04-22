Barack Obama's favourite burger joint is set to open its fourth restaurant on the Costa del Sol

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 13:00 Compartir

American multinational chain Five Guys is set to open a new burger bar this summer on Avenida Ramón y Cajal, next to La Alameda park in Marbella. The favourite chain of former US President Barack Obama will occupy a 363-square-metre premises with an 85-square-metre terrace on the corner of Avenida Miguel Cano, on the site previously occupied by La Canasta, which operated for 10 years.

The new restaurant will have capacity for more than 100 diners and its opening will create more than 40 new permanent jobs. Vacancies have not been advertised yet but will be announced closer to the opening date through the company's own channels.

The company has just put up posters announcing the forthcoming opening while it processes the different permits. For the time being, the work has not started and the exact date of the opening is not known, although the company's objective is to open in time for summer.

Five Guys currently has three burger bars in the province: one at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and two in Marbella.

The general manager of Five Guys Spain and Portugal, Daniel Agromayor, said that he is back in Marbella because it has welcomed them so well. "For us it was a dream," he said, referring to their first opening a year ago. "That is why we have not hesitated to bet on this town again by investing in a new space where you can enjoy tasty burgers and fries now in the centre of the wonderful and sunny Marbella," he added.

Replaces La Canasta

The new burger bar will replace La Canasta, a Malaga-based group that has just closed its first outlet in the town having opened in July 2015.

This will be the third Five Guys outlet to open in Marbella and the fourth in Malaga province. The chain made its debut in Malaga in August 2021 with the opening of its first restaurant in the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet shopping centre and subsequently opened in the La Cañada shopping centre and in Puerto Banús, both in Marbella.

After the opening of this new restaurant, Five Guys wants to continue growing in the province. In fact, is currently working on the opening of its first restaurant in Malaga city centre.