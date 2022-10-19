Fire service to be recognised at this year’s CIT Marbella Awards The event will take place on 25 November at the Puente Romano resort, and it will also recognise the contribution of local businessman Cristóbal Parra

On the 25 November the 22nd Business Awards of the Association of Businesses and Professionals, CIT Marbella, will take place at the Puente Romano Beach Resort and Spa Marbella. This year the ceremony will recognise the work of Cristóbal Parra and also Marbella's fire prevention, fire extinction and rescue service.

Cristóbal Parra has been in charge of the Hotel San Cristóbal since 1980. The establishment has recently closed for refurbishment and its conversion into a four-star hotel. In addition to managing the hotel, Cristóbal has worked in the family businesses along with his brother Diego who joined when his father died in 1971.

Since 2017, the family has created another line of business under the Aqua Apartments Group brand, with 36 tourist flats in San Pedro Alcántara. The business expanded this Easter with the acquisition of 26 flats in the Aqua Apartments Bellamar complex (formerly the Bellamar hotel-school).

Fire service

The Institution award will go to Marbella town hall’s fire prevention, fire fighting and rescue service. It was founded in 1979 as a result of the legal obligation to provide a fire brigade to towns with more than 25,000 inhabitants.

To date, a total of 111 firefighters have passed through the Service, with 72 currently employed there, to which 12 new members are due to be added once a selection process has been completed.

Tourism award

Finally, the Luis Cierco special award for the promotion of tourism in Marbella will go to the coastal path (Senda Litoral), a project led by the Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, with the collaboration of the 14 coastal towns, coastal associations, the Junta de Andalucía and the Spanish government. The path is being built to connect the 180 kilometres of Malaga coastline from Manilva to Nerja and offer a unique product to locals and visitors alike.