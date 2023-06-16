Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fifty pupils learn of the importance of water at Marbella Arboretum

The primary school children saw first hand how the resource is vital for all living things and how to take care of it

Joaquina Dueñas

Friday, 16 June 2023, 18:01

Raising awareness over the proper use of fresh water was one of the main objectives of an event held at Marbella Arboretum to mark the recent World Environment Day.

Jointly organised by Costa del Sol water supply company Hidralia and SUR, some fifty pupils from the CEIP Isdabe del Mar school in Estepona learned all about the precious resource and how to take better care of it, while enjoying fun and games in the natural environment.

