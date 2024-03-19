Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cleaning boats on the Costa del Sol. Josele
Fifteen boats will help keep Mediterranean coastline clean along the Costa del Sol this summer
Fifteen boats will help keep Mediterranean coastline clean along the Costa del Sol this summer

The fleet will operate offshore in the resorts of Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, Estepona, Casares and Manilva during the peak season for holidaymakers

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 14:37

Around fifteen boats will be operating to keep the Mediterranean sea along the coast clean this summer according to a statement from the Mancomunidad association of town halls on the western strip of the Costa del Sol.

The fleet of vessels will sail from 15 June until 15 September to keep the sea clean during the peak summer season. The president of the Mancomunidad, Manuel Cardeña, announced that the organisation is investing 635,312 euros in the service and that the contract is currently out to tender.

The boats will be in operation every day of the week including public holidays from 8am to 4pm. As well as the cleaning service the Mancomunidad will also be carrying out testing to check the quality of the sea water, with the results of the tests being published fortnightly after analysis at the Acosol laboratories.

The Mancomunidad highlighted that in 2023 the cleaning boats collected 170 cubic metres of solid waste and in 2022 the figures were similar. Some 75 per cent of the solid waste collected was plastics (124.74 cubic metres), followed by wood (20.14 cubic metres). Seaweed accounted for 10.46 cubic metres, just 10 per cent of the total.

The cleaning boat service will this year operate along the coastlines of Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, Estepona, Casares y Manilva to “guarantee the best possible water quality along the Costa del Sol” according to the Mancomunidad.

