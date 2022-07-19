San Pedro and Marbella put on extra buses for summer The demand for the services increases by 25 per cent during the summer months compared to the rest of the year

The increase in population during the summer months and the change in the needs of users means that every summer Marbella and San Pedro’s buses run additional services to meet demand. "The demand for this service increases by 25 per cent compared to the rest of the year, reaching half a million passengers in August alone", said Transport councillor, Enrique Rodríguez, talking at a presentation to publicise the additional services.

Line 1 (La Cañada-Marbella-Puerto Banús), has increased from 84 to 104 journeys. Night bus lines 8 (La Cañada-San Pedro Alcántara) and nine (Cabopino - Marbella centre) have also extended their timetables and lines 12 and 13 will do two extra journeys to extend the night service. Line 4 (Puerto Banús - Nueva Andalucía - San Pedro Alcántara) is being extended to make it easier for residents to get to the beach.

A special service has also been set up for those attending the Starlite Festival, which will run until 27 August, with 26 daily departures between 8.15pm and 6.10am from Paseo de la Alameda to the venue located in La Cantera.

Free transport

Rodríguez pointed out that the service "is expected to once again exceed 1.5 million passengers with the nearly 43,000 journeys that will be completed during the three months, compared to the 31,000 that existed in 2019, which represents an increase of more than 28 percent".

The councillor recalled that those registered on the town hall’s 'padrón' and who have a mobility card, which enables free transport, can also benefit from the special services.

Information on frequency and timetables can be consulted on the website www.marbella.avanzagrupo.com, the mobile application Malaga Avanza Grupo and the information panels at the different bus stops.