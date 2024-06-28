Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of Marbella Arena. SUR
Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light
Planning

Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light

The scheme has a projected cost of six million euros

David Lerma

Marbella

Friday, 28 June 2024, 12:16

Marbella town hall has granted a construction licence for the expansion of the auditorium of the old Puerto Banús bullring, at a projected cost of six million euros.

Reopened in August 2019, Marbella Arena was closed for eight years until two different phases of work at a cost of 30 million euros were undertaken, including the installation of a large awning to be able to hold events in winter.

The Teatro Goya group is owner of the entertainment and sporting venue, which currently has an audience capacity of 5,300, with 1,200 on the ground level and the remainder in the stands.

