Endangered African lynx which had roamed the Costa del Sol captured in Marbella garden

Officers from Spain's Guardia Civil police force have safely recovered an African lynx from a private garden in Marbella on the Costa del Sol. A local resident alerted the Seprona (nature protection) division about the presence of the potentially dangerous feline which weighed around 20 kilos.

In a statement, the Guardia Civil said that it had escaped from a house some 20 kilometres away.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the animal was an endangered African lynx (Caracal caracal), as listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The officers located the owner and discovered that the animal had been acquired and illegally transported by air in 2022 from Moscow. It was declared for entry into Spain as a domestic cat. As a result, a report for an alleged animal trafficking offence, in accordance with the CITES agreement, has been sent to the customs and excise office in Malaga.

The lynx, named Jakar, is about two and a half years old, and was captured by staff from the Veterinary Health team of the Marbella town hall. The animal has been handed over to an exotic mammal rescue centre — AAP Primadomus in Alicante.

AAP (Animal Advocacy and Protection) is a European animal welfare organisation committed to giving exotic mammals such as primates, lions and tigers a better future in Europe.