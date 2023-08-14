Emotional support programmes and attention to diversity: the cornerstones of Marbella’s new plan for children and teenagers The town hall’s strategy has six areas that will promote the protection and participation of cminors

Marbella town hall is working on a new plan for children and teenagers, with six strategic areas that will promote the protection and participation of children in the town. Among its priorities are improving the quality of life of minors, as well as emotional support programmes and attention to diversity, among others according to the councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado. She added that the plan, which if approved at September’s council meeting, will be in force until 2027.

A diagnosis of the socio-demographic, employment, educational, health, sport and leisure opportunities for children and adolescents in the town was carried out according to the councillor. The strategy includes guaranteeing children and adolescents’ rights, with prevention and intervention programmes to reduce inequalities and avoid social exclusion. "We will promote equal opportunities with training in values and attention to diversity and we will reduce the digital divide created as a result of the pandemic," Cintado stressed.

Another of the areas focuses on health: physical and emotional wellbeing, as well as the responsible use of new technologies, anxiety and stress management and the consumption of alcohol and toxic substances. The councillor commented that the plan also aims to improve the organisation and its resources.

External body

All of the areas will be monitored and evaluated and an external body will be set up with associations that work with children: Aspandem, Marbella Voluntaria, Adahimar, Global Gift, Principito and the Plataforma del Voluntariado, among others.

"This is a living document, where all the objectives designed will be adapted or improved according to new needs", stressed Cintado, who added that the plan "endorses the commitment of the government team, which has been working since 2011 on the development and implementation of policies that allow us to increase the protection and participation of minors". She also highlighted that the first Municipal Council for Children and Adolescents has been established this year.