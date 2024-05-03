Elrow music festival is coming to 'glamorous' Marbella and this is its debut date

Jennie Rhodes Marbella Friday, 3 May 2024, 14:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

International entertainment and festival brand elrow has announced that its elrow Town festival “will land for the first time in glamorous Marbella” on 24 August 2024 as part of the OMA FEST line-up. The company went on to say in a statement: “This debut in Marbella marks an important milestone in elrow's history.”

Juan and Cruz Arnau, founders of elrow said, "Marbella, as a world-renowned resort with a large international audience, offers the ideal backdrop for our expansion and internationalisation of the brand.”

Organisers have said that the one-day event, which will take place at the Recinto Ferial San Pedro Alcántara, “is expected to attract a considerable foreign audience, accounting for 15-20% of total ticket sales”.

Elrow Torre del Mar 2023.

Six themed stages and over 50 internationally renowned DJs will entertain approximately 30,000 people during the 12 hour event, which will start at 2pm.

Juan Arnau said, "We are confident that Marbella will become a destination of reference for music and entertainment lovers, and we are committed to delivering a spectacular festival that will consolidate our presence in the region and attract more and more international audiences.”

Marbella town hall said, "We are delighted to welcome elrow Town. This initiative is a significant boost to local tourism and the economy. We are excited to be part of this exciting event that will attract national and international visitors, offering a unique experience and contributing to the cultural vibrancy of Marbella."

It went on to say, "We look forward to working closely with Elrow to ensure the success of this festival and to continue to strengthen our relationship in the future.”

Elrow has held two festivals on the Costa del Sol in recent years, both in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the coast; one in 2022 and another in 2023. The company has not confirmed whether the Marbella event will be instead of or in addition to another Torre del Mar date.