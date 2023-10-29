Elderly man with signs of drowning dies on a Marbella beach

112 incident
Europa Press
Malaga
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 18:41
An elderly man has died on Marbella's Venus beach on the Costa del Sol this Sunday, 29 October, according to the emergency services.
Several callers alerted 112 Andalucía that there was a person with signs of drowning on the beach at around 12.45pm.
Medical personnel, Local and National Police were sent to the scene, but the man died, according to the same sources.
