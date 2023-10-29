Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Elderly man with signs of drowning dies on a Marbella beach
112 incident

Elderly man with signs of drowning dies on a Marbella beach

The 112 emergency services were alerted to the incident by several people on the Costa del Sol town's Venus beach this Sunday afternoon

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 29 October 2023, 18:41

An elderly man has died on Marbella's Venus beach on the Costa del Sol this Sunday, 29 October, according to the emergency services.

Several callers alerted 112 Andalucía that there was a person with signs of drowning on the beach at around 12.45pm.

Medical personnel, Local and National Police were sent to the scene, but the man died, according to the same sources.

