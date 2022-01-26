Doctor faces trial accused of confusing a heart attack for a stomach virus in Marbella The Prosecutor's Office argues the medic did not perform necessary tests and did not return to the home of the deceased after a second phone call

Almost 10 years after the incident, a doctor is now facing trial for the death of a woman, 62, in Marbella who suffered a heart attack.

According to the deceased's family, the doctor did not perform the necessary tests, confused a heart attack for a stomach virus and then decided not to return to the deceased's home when her family members again called for help. The doctor is accused of homicide due to serious and professional negligence.

The 62-year-old woman was undergoing treatment for hypertension and depressive-anxiety syndrome when she became unwell on 8 March 2013.

Her son contacted the general practitioner who normally treated his mother, who, in turn, called the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre.

The emergency doctor diagnosed a gastroenteric condition and did not proceed to transfer the woman to a hospital. An hour later the family again called for assistance because the woman was losing consciousness and vomiting. However, the emergency doctor at the Las Albarizas health centre in Marbella, having already consulted the patient's medical history, decided not to go to the house again.

A third call finally summoned the ambulance service again but by this time the woman was convulsing and unconscious. She later died of a heart attack.

If found guilty, the doctor faces a prison term up to four and half years and disqualification.