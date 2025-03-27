Novak Djokovic fined 10,000 euros for planning infringements at his Marbella mansion

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Thursday, 27 March 2025, 17:06 Compartir

Former world tennis champion Novak Djokovic has been fined by the Marbella town hall for unauthorised work at his mansion in the Sierra Blanca residential estate. There has been an urban planning file open against the Serbian national for a year.

According to sources, there are two fines, each 5,000 euros, and Djokovic has not presented the necessary documentation to settle the case. Therefore, he is required to remove the parking space in the basement and is penalised for creating three floors, building a porch and a bathroom and shower, as well as not respecting the minimum distance to property boundaries. After the two penalties, a maximum of twelve cumulative penalties are allowed.

Djokovic, his wife (Jelena Ristic) and their two children (Stefan and Tara) have lived in the house for a few weeks every year since he purchased it in 2020. However, they used it longer as a pandemic confinement during the Covid-19 lockdown. During that time, Djokovic was also criticised for allegedly not complying with restrictions during a training session at the Piente Romano Tennis Club.

The villa is valued at more than 10 million euros. It has an exclusive 1,000-square-metre tennis court, nine bedrooms,eight bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool, several lounges, a cinema and TV room, a games room with pool table and a foosball, a spa with sauna and Turkish bath, and a fully equipped gymnasium. The main rooms are decorated in a mix of Mediterranean and Moroccan style. Outside there is a large patio with a barbecue.

Although located only five minutes from Marbella's town centre, the house is in a discreet area, with views of the sea and the mountains. Local tennis players Alejandro Davidovich and Carlos Gómez Herrera have visited the villa. The Riojan tennis player Pepe Imaz and Djokovic's brother, Marko, also live in Marbella.