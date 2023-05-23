Designer perfume hopes for sweet smell of succees in Marbella with new outlet for summer The luxury brand will open a store inside the Puente Romano hotel this peak holiday season, open to hotel guests, residents and visitors

Dior perfumes are coming to Marbella this summer with the luxury brand setting up a seasonal beauty store at the Puente Romano Beach Resort hotel.

The designer label will present its La Collection Privée Dioriviera. The new shop will be open between 1 June and 31 August, next to the Sea Grill terrace and will be open to guests staying at the hotel, as well as residents and visitors.

The space promises to offer "a unique experience where the Mediterranean style of Dior's summer collections and the unparalleled beauty of the resort and the sea merge", according to the company.

The Collection Privée Dioriviera is a Mediterranean-inspired collection, with its blue and white toile de Jouy prints reflecting the hallmark of Dior's summer couture collections created by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Dior currently has two stores in Malaga province, both of which are located in the Puerto Banús area of Marbella. The perfumes from the private collection can currently only be purchased at El Corte Inglés in Puerto Banús, while the brand also has a fashion store in Calle Ribera, 15.