Debra stages 'butterfly skin' event on Saturday

David Lerma
Friday, 12 May 2023, 13:32
Debra, a charity which supports families with children with the rare 'butterfly skin' is staging a fundraising event tomorrow, 13 May, at the Plaza Supera de Miraflores in Marbella. There are still some places open to participants. The price is five euros and the T-shirt provided by the organisers will allow people to participate in one of the bodycombat, spinning, zumba or xtremefit sessions.
