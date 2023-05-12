Debra stages 'butterfly skin' event on Saturday There are still some places open for people to participate in one of the bodycombat, spinning, zumba or xtremefit sessions

David Lerma Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Debra, a charity which supports families with children with the rare 'butterfly skin' is staging a fundraising event tomorrow, 13 May, at the Plaza Supera de Miraflores in Marbella. There are still some places open to participants. The price is five euros and the T-shirt provided by the organisers will allow people to participate in one of the bodycombat, spinning, zumba or xtremefit sessions.