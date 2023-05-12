Debra stages 'butterfly skin' event on Saturday

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella. SUR
Debra stages &#039;butterfly skin&#039; event on Saturday

There are still some places open for people to participate in one of the bodycombat, spinning, zumba or xtremefit sessions

David Lerma

Friday, 12 May 2023, 13:32

Debra, a charity which supports families with children with the rare 'butterfly skin' is staging a fundraising event tomorrow, 13 May, at the Plaza Supera de Miraflores in Marbella. There are still some places open to participants. The price is five euros and the T-shirt provided by the organisers will allow people to participate in one of the bodycombat, spinning, zumba or xtremefit sessions.

