Death of Saudi royal Samerah Alsaadawy, one of the first Arab princesses to spend summers in Marbella

Joaquina Dueñas
Marbella
Friday, 12 May 2023, 12:17
One of the first Arab princesses to spend her summers in Marbella has died at the age of 77.
Samerah Alsaadawy always “carried Marbella as a flag outside of Spain”, according to those close to her, since the Saudi royal started visiting the seaside city in the 1970s. On 6 May, she died while preparing for another trip to Spain.
Her arrival was eagerly awaited year after year for its economic boost and job creation as she had a dozen employees throughout the year. This figure would triple when she and her entourage came to stay in Marbella for the summer.
She was one of the first to invest in the municipality, where she owned numerous properties. Those close to her remember her as being passionate about Marbella and a "great ambassador for the town".
Professional photographers in the area said that "if she was a real princess, there would no pictures of her", and that appears to be the case. Despite her regular visits to Marbella and her status, there are no public images of her, as absolute discretion is the hallmark of Saudi royalty.
