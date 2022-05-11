Danish company chooses Marbella to open first store in Andalucía Kvik, which specialises in designer kitchens, bathrooms and wardrobes, now has a total of 10 showrooms in Spain with four in Madrid, Barcelona (three), Valencia (one) and Bilbao (one)

The Danish firm Kvik, which specialises in designer kitchens, bathrooms and wardrobes, has chosen Marbella to make its first stop in Andalucía. The multinational has opened a store on the town’s main shopping street, Avenida Ricardo Soriano.

The company's CEO, Jens-Peter Poulsen, says that at Kvik they strive to "offer solutions that improve the lives of our customers with designs that combine aesthetics, functionality and sustainability in perfect harmony.” He went on to say, “Our way of doing things allows us to keep our prices low without compromising on design and quality.”

The Marbella shop will be managed by Danish franchisee Søren Skifter Christensen. He will have a team of designers and carpenters with a total of more than 50 years of experience in the industry.

Specialists

Søren says he is very excited about his return to Kvik and the opening of the new shop. "The first Kvik shop in Spain was opened while I was Country Manager. To return to Kvik by opening my own shop, and to do so in the company of professionals who worked in my team more than 10 years ago, is exciting. I am confident in the Kvik concept and, together with the best specialists in the industry, we will help our customers create their ideal kitchen, bathroom or wardrobe," he added.

The new showroom offers both in-store face-to-face meetings and videoconference meetings for those who want or need to plan their project, new or already contracted, from the comfort of their own home. Malaga residents can choose when, how and where it suits them best to meet with their Kvik consultant by booking an appointment at www.kvik.es. In addition, on the occasion of the new opening, Kvik Marbella is offering a 20 per cent discount on all kitchens, bathrooms and wardrobes until 31 May.

In Spain, Kvik now has a total of 10 showrooms in Madrid (four), Barcelona (three), Valencia (one) and Bilbao (one), to which Kvik Marbella has been added. In addition, the brand will open a second shop in the coming months in Valencia, and is actively looking for new franchisees in Seville and Madrid. Its aim is to have at least 25 shops in Spain by the end of 2025.