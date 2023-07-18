Dani García brings Dolce & Gabbana to new Marbella beach club The group headed by the Malaga chef is teaming up with Mosh and the Italian fashion brand to create a new concept at La Cabane

A collaboration with a major fashion brand had been on Dani García's mind for some time. He saw it work in beach restaurants outside Spain and thought that it would work in Marbella.

The opportunity for the collaboration on the Costa del Sol involving the company headed by the Malaga chef came from the Mosh group and the Italian fashion giant Dolce & Gabbana. The three pillars now support the renewed return of La Cabane, the emblematic beach club in Los Monteros in Marbella, which is reopening its doors after the acquisition of the hotel by the Stoneweg real estate investment company.

"For me, the setting alone already has many magical components [and] this great challenge represents a new language for us," acknowledged Dani García about the ambitious project and his first beach club concept. Together with Mosh, his group has been in charge of the redesign and management, transforming the gastronomy and entertainment offering, with daily performances and resident DJs.

Pop-up shop

"Here you feel enveloped by the Dolce & Gabbana universe, I myself have felt that way working on the menu, and it has been a thrilling and very satisfying period," said García about the concept which is inspired by Mediterranean Italy and in which the prestigious Italian brand plays a leading role.

After taking its iconic Blu Mediterraneo prints to luxurious beach clubs on the coasts of Capri, Taormina and Saint Tropez, it now brings them to Marbella, with a pop-up shop included.

And the Marbella chef has been inspired by all this when designing the menu that is "simple and product-based" which offers everything from risottos and mozzarella to caviar and a raw bar with a wide variety of fish and seafood and, of course, different pasta and pizza options. And, as a cherry on top of cake, the Dolci Room offers exclusive dessert room.

International expansion

"I have learned a lot with this project, both from Dolce & Gabbana and Mosh, which opens up a world of possibilities for us".

García sees options for the evolution of this "new gastronomic language". With around twenty restaurants around the world, the Marbella chef continues his international expansion plan with the aim of reaching Dubai, Miami, Amsterdam and Budapest in the next few months, in addition to the new Tragabuches and Lobito de Mar in Madrid.