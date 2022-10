San Cristóbal to become a 4-star hotel The building has been closed in preparation for the conversion into the new establishment

The San Cristóbal hotel in Marbella's Avenida Ricardo Soriano, opposite La Alameda park, has closed and is to be converted into a four-star establishment. The works, which will take until the summer of 2023, will cost around 3.6 million euros. When it reopens it will be "avant-garde, modern and with Andalusian touches," the company has said, and as well as ten more rooms it will have a swimming pool, chill-out area and gymnasium.