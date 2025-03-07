Watch as criminal gang is busted handing over nearly 900 kilos of cocaine in Marbella shopping centre

A National Police operation has caught a criminal gang, with close links to the Mocro Maffia (the Moroccan mafia), as they were transferring almost 900 kilos of cocaine to a van in a Marbella shopping centre car park. The gang intended to distribute the drugs across Europe.

The investigation began in August 2024, when officers became aware of an organisation that was smuggling drugs in containers from Ecuador, entering through the Algeciras Port. By doing this, the gang could reduce costs and increase profits.

The police collaborated with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) during the operation. They identified the suspects, verifying that they were related to the most feared organisation in Europe - the Mocro Maffia, the members of which are Dutch and Belgian nationals of Moroccan origin.

The recipients of the stash had chosen the Costa del Sol as the location for their meetings. In the final stages of the operation, the officers discovered that the recipients of the cocaine shipment were heading to Marbella in two vehicles: a van transporting the drugs and a high-end vehicle that acted as a look-out.

Subsequently, they surprised five individuals in the car park of a shopping centre in Marbella and proceeded to arrest them. The court remanded all of the perpetrators in custody. In addition, three international arrest warrants have been issued for members of the organisation, including one of the leaders. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

The investigation also located and seized 759 packages of cocaine of high purity inside the van, weighing 873 kilograms; 5,690 euros in cash; 12 mobile phones (some of them encrypted); and three high-end vehicles.