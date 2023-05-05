Course aimed at helping women deal with stress in Marbella The workshop on 25 May has been organised to mark International Women's Health Day

Marbella town hall is holding a workshop on relaxation and stress control on 25 May, from 10am to 1pm at the town’s Cortijo Miraflores Cultural Centre. The event has been organised to mark International Women's Health Day, which is on 28 May.

The town hall has said that the course will focus on prevention and coping with stress and how the body responds to the condition, as well as looking at other illnesses and syndromes associated with stress. Relaxation techniques and methods will also be provided to participants.

Women interested in participating can register by sending their name, surname and contact telephone number to the e-mail address: delegaciondeigualdad@marbella.es. The number of places is limited and will be allocated in order of registration.