Council plans to simplify the IBI system Marbella town hall plan on doing it without raising the local tax by comparing propery registries against the town hall's property list

Marbella council says it plans to collect as much IBI tax as it can in order to increase revenue without raising local tax rates. To do this, it plans to compare the property registry directly against the town hall's list of properties to make sure that they coincide, and will begin a new process to find unregistered properties.

This will simplify the previous process whereby the information was sent from the property register to the ministry and from there to provincial councils.