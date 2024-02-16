Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Last year's Costa Women conference. SUR
Costa Women to celebrate eleven years of making it happen for women-led businesses
International Women's Day 2024

Costa Women to celebrate eleven years of making it happen for women-led businesses

Two events are planned for this year's event; a networking evening on 7 March and a full day conference at Marbella's Andalucía Lab on 8 March

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Costa del Sol

Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:16

Costa Women is holding its 11th International Women's Day conference, Make it Happen by Being You, on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 March. On 7 March a business networking event is taking place at 6pm at Food Room in Guadalmina Baja and the full day conference starts at 9.30am at Andalucia Lab in Marbella.

"The conference promises a day filled with inspirational stories, valuable tips, knowledge sharing and practical tools to empower women in their professional and personal journeys," organisers said.

Both events provide an opportunity for women from the Spanish and foreign communities in Spain and beyond to come together "to connect with like-minded individuals, forge new business connections, and celebrate their individual and collective successes," according to Costa Women.

The event will be compered by Fiona Catchpowle, founder of the Menopause School, and hosted by Ali Meehan, founder of Costa Women.

The conference promises a diverse lineup of key speakers from the fields of marketing, coaching and mentoring, blogging and more, including Laura Charles, Mari-Liis Vaher, therapist Marléne Rose Shaw and Raimonda Jankunaite, founder of Women Thrive Media.

International speakers

Speaking to SUR in English ahead of this year's conference, Meehan said that this was her "11th year of hosting" the event and that "women from all over Spain and other countries come to it".

Meehan added, "They have it on their calendar as the go-to event for their business" and explained that this year there are speakers from Lithuania, Russia, Norway, Estonia, Argentina and Spain. "So [it's] quite an ethnically and culturally diverse group of ladies," the Costa Women founder highlighted.

For further information and to purchase tickets for both events visit the Costa Women website: www.costawomen.com/conference.

