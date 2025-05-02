Costa del Sol reduces amount of solid waste

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 2 May 2025, 15:41 Compartir

The Costa del Sol environmental complex, owned by the Mancomunidad association of western Costa del Sol town halls and managed by Urbaser, treated 77,358 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) during the first quarter of 2025, five per cent less than in the same period in 2024, when 81,626 tonnes were managed.

The president of the Mancomunidad, Manuel Cardeña, explained that the data "reinforces the argument that we are making in the Mancomunidad that it is very important that this green brand 'green by nature' that we have launched gives visibility to the work that we are all doing for the benefit of the environment".

He added: "The data continues to reaffirm that the Costa del Sol is one of the areas with the highest recycling rate. Quarter after quarter we see how the amount of waste collected in the grey bin is decreasing and the amount of waste collected in the yellow and blue bins is increasing. This is the clearest example of the fact that our population is separating and sorting its rubbish better and better."

By municipalities, Marbella registered the largest decrease, with 21 per cent less MSW than in the first quarter of 2024, followed by Istán with four percent less and Mijas with a decrease of one percent.

Light Packaging

The selective collection of light packaging recorded a four percent increase in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2024; 3,817 tonnes were collected compared to 3,682 tonnes in 2024.

Almost all municipalities on the Costa del Sol registered increases or maintained similar rates to the first quarter of 2024. Istán, with an increase of 110 per cent, was the municipality with the highest increase, followed by Ojén, with 46 per cent.

Paper and Cardboard

The collection of paper and cardboard in the first quarter of 2025 also experienced an increase of 12 per cent in the Costa del Sol compared to the same period in 2024. From 2,518 tonnes in 2024, the figure has risen to 2,818 tonnes.

All the municipalities in the Mancomunidad experienced increases in the collection of this material. Once again Istán stood out in the region with a 41 percent increase in the collection of paper and cardboard, followed by Benahavís, with an increase of 32 per cent.

For the president of the Mancomunidad "these figures give cause for optimism, but we must continue working to achieve maximum waste circularity. And an important part of this process is that the residents of the Costa del Sol separate waste at source correctly".

Glass

Glass collection fell in the first quarter of the year. Although the decrease was minimal, at one percent. A total of 3,284 tonnes were collected, compared to 3,320 tonnes in the first quarter of the previous year.

Casares, with an increase of 50 per cent, was the municipality with the highest increase in the collection of this material, followed by Manilva, with 45 per cent.