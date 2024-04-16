Costa del Sol public swimming pool to reopen in summer after three-million-euro investment

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 16:47 | Updated 17:18h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The municipal Salduba swimming pool at the Antonio Serrano Lima sports complex in Marbella on the Costa del Sol is set to open again following an investment of three million euros.

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz visited the complex on Monday 15 April where she announced that work is 60 per cent complete and that "the entire complex is being renovated to make it more modern, functional and sustainable, with special emphasis on the installation of a roof with a glazing system” that will solve the problems the water temperature, “maintaining the interior temperature and preventing the entry of hot and cold air".

Muñoz also pointed out that the budget for the project exceeds three million euros and is co-financed by the town hall and European Regional Development funds (FEDER), with each entity contributing 50 per cent of the total cost.

The mayor explained that "the use of photovoltaic panels will allow it to be a self-sufficient space, which will not require any type of external energy to supply itself or to heat the water in the changing rooms or the swimming pool itself".

Competitions

The project includes the enlargement of the pool "in response to the needs of the Marbella waterpolo club so that it can host approved competitions and so that the team does not have to travel to other municipalities for this purpose".

Muñoz also explained that residents had been asking for an improved pool and that once open, it will “allow residents to enjoy larger and more efficient facilities”. She added that "all the activities that are currently being carried out at the Supera by clubs and users will be moved back to the Salduba swimming pool once the work has been completed".