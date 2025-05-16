Costa del Sol healthcare workers pushed to the limit: 'The number of consultations and the population are increasing, but not the staff'

The health workers were joined by patients, who had been admitted to the hospital, to demand more staff.

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 16 May 2025, 19:01 Compartir

"Moreno Bonilla, increase staff," "Apologies to the patients, we are not enough" or "ER collapsed", are just some of the chants that could be heard on Thursday at the doors of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol in Marbella. Healthcare workers and patients gathered in front of the hospital to demand "a solution to the lack of staff" from Andalucía's regional government (the Junta).

Around 300 people took part in the protest: professionals from all fields, from doctors, nurses and orderlies to many patients who wanted to join in. "We are exhausted and overwhelmed. They have even taken away our right to rest. They are increasing the number of consultations and the population, but they are not increasing the number of staff," said delegate of the staff organisation of the hospital Alberto Ortega. He added that employees "are forced to work endless days, systematic double and impossible shifts".

Protesters stated that the situation of near collapse affects not only the health of professionals but also the care that patients receive, "which is insufficient". The increase in time spent at the emergency and on waiting lists, as well as the delay in consultations, is, as the demonstrators pointed out, "a clear indication of the deterioration that the Costa del Sol hospital is suffering".

"The Junta says it has increased the number of staff, but this is not the case," said Ortega, stating that the evidence is everywhere. "One thing is the occasional contracts for covering sick leave and another is permanent staff. They have done more, but that does not imply more jobs."

Another complaint that came to light during the protest concerned the expansion of the facilities. "We have a bigger hospital, but it is useless without professionals to work there. We walk more and we often go with our tongues hanging out. We will have to put on roller skates one day," a nurse told SUR.

Hospital version

According to the official version of the hospital, recruitment adapts to the needs of the specific area, with regular analysis carried out to match "the possible increase in demand".

The hospital's management also stated that "in the last two years, there has been an increase of 4.79% in the total staff", while nursing "has experienced a growth of 8.43% and the rest of the non-medical health professionals have grown by 6.31%". In addition, they said that the Andalusian health services are working on opening the Estepona hospital.

"A great effort is being made to provide the best healthcare for the entire population despite the great difficulties in recruiting professionals, especially in some ares," they concluded.

'Nine hours waiting in the emergency room and then they don't have time to look at you'

Many patients, both those admitted to the hospital and those in specialist consultations, joined the health workers' rally. "In the end, the most affected people are the patients because all this has repercussions on the care they give us," said patient Javier García.

Yanira Suárez is a young woman who was admitted for ulcers in her intestine that have spread to her liver. "We spent nine hours waiting in A&E and then they don't even have time to look at you. Paracetamol and home," said her mother, Josefa. After they went back home, Yanira was in so much pain that she fainted and that was when she was finally admitted.

Most of the patients at the rally complained about the emergency service.

Population

The Costa del Sol Hospital serves Estepona, Casares, Manilva, Benahavís, Istán, Marbella, Ojén, Fuengirola and Mijas. Given the population growth of all these municipalities, the demographic factor is another concern of the protesters.