Costa del Sol female-led businesses 'make it happen' on International Women's Day

Jennie Rhodes Marbella Monday, 11 March 2024, 21:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The eleventh Costa Women ‘Make it happen by being you’ conference took place on Friday 8 March to celebrate International Women’s Day. The event brought together around 140 women from both the foreign and Spanish communities living on the Costa del Sol and beyond and was preceded by a networking evening on Thursday 7 March.

The event was hosted by Costa Women founder, Ali Meehan, and compered by Fiona Catchpowle who is creator and founder of The Menopause School.

This year’s chosen charity was Collective Calling, a Marbella-based charity which runs projects in Spain and Africa to help children and adults. Following a brief talk by Gemma Carr from the charity about the projects and raffle prizes available to raise funds for the charity, the first of 13 international speakers took to the stage.

The morning speakers covered a range of topics including the importance of being authentic while working with clients with Raimonda Jankunaite, being confident about visionary ideas with Aleksandra Marjanska, training people interested in the world of real estate with Marina Nitzak, managing different personality types in sales and marketing Mari-Liis Vaher and managing the balance between love, life and business with Marléne Rose Shaw.

Speakers, audience listening to Ali Meehan, Ali Meehan Jennie Rhodes / The K Image

After a 100 per cent vegetarian lunch and an opportunity to network, participants returned to the conference room for talks on getting the best from social media with Laura Charles, the importance of the senses (taste, touch, smell, sound and sight) to create the ideal workspace with Mariel Murias and the final speaker of the day, qualified clinical hypnotherapist Sandie Ashing, provided participants with an insight into the world of hypnotherapy with some relaxation methods.

Ali Meehan said after the event, "There are so many people to thank for making the conference a resounding success, but really for me, the day is more about the ladies who attended our conference. They really ‘make it happen’ with their businesses here in Spain and for each one of them, it about bringing their 100 per cent uniqueness to the day."