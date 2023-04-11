Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Queues for the first casting of the series in Marbella at the end of March. SUR
Costa del Sol casting call for extras in new series: agency seeks north Europeans as well as experienced waiting staff

Shooting for the unnamed series will take place in Marbella between 8-27 May

Cristina Pinto

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 11:12

There is a new casting call out for people in on the Costa del Sol, and if you’re a blonde woman with tattoos then you could be in luck. It’s one of the various profiles the temporary employment company Temps Multiworks is on the lookout for.

Specifically they want people prepared to be filmed in swimwear for a sequence on the beach, to men and women who looked like Northern European country men; "blondes with blue eyes", the people in charge of the casting call added.

Among the variety of profiles being sought are men with Arab and Eastern European characteristics, drivers of high-end vehicles and SUVs, tall, strong men with or without tattoos and blonde women with tattoos.

They are also on the lookout for male models (minimum height 1.80m) and female models (minimum height 1.70m) and waiting staff between 25 to 50 years old who know how to carry a tray.

The agency has not yet announced the name of the series, or production company.

A variety of profiles in this casting started with in-person auditions in Marbella at the end of March at the Escuela Taller Los Naranjos.

Those who meet the requirements should send their details to the company's WhatsApp (663 370 069) with their name, surname, age and a current photo of their face and body without sunglasses or hats.

"In addition, your clothing size and height. This work is paid and you will be registered with the Social Security for the day or days of filming. Those who came to the in-person casting in Marbella on the 22nd, 23rd or 24th do not need to contact us again", the agency said.

Filming will take place in Marbella and the surrounding area between May 8-27.

