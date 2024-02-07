Costa del Sol becomes a magnet for digital nomads with 40% increase in demand

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 16:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Costa del Sol and Marbella in particular has in recent years become a magnet for digital nomads, according to a report published by estate agent Pure Living Properties. The report states that it "has recorded a 40 per cent increase in demand for digital nomad properties in Marbella, particularly for long term rentals in high-end villas and apartments".

The most popular area for these professionals is the area known as the Golden Triangle (Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís), thanks to its climate, strategic location and high quality of life.

The report, called 'Digital Nomads in Marbella and the Costa del Sol: A high-end real estate sector perspective', highlights the 2,400 per cent increase in 'digital nomad' searches over the past five years in Spain; a clear sign of the growing interest in this kind of lifestyle.

The profile of the digital nomad who chooses the Costa del Sol is young: generation Z and Millennials, according to a recent study by the Junta de Andalucía. Contrary to the common perception that most digital nomads are single, the study reveals that in fact 70 per cent of those who come here are couples. There is, therefore, a growing need to adapt not only the tourism offer, but also a need for estate agents to meet the demands of couples and families.

Third most popular country

Supporting these findings is a study by the Flatio platform which indicates that more than 50 per cent of digital nomads are under 40 years old who want to be near the coast (46.6 per cent) and want sunshine. Spain, and in particular the Costa del Sol, ranks as the third most popular country for these professionals, behind Portugal and Thailand and is more popular than Brazil and Madeira.

There is a "growing demand for properties that not only offer luxury and comfort, but also functionality and connectivity”, says Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties. "Our digital nomad clients are primarily looking for spaces that combine ergonomic and quiet work areas with high-end leisure. This includes everything from well-equipped home offices to high-speed internet connections and outdoor spaces that allow for a healthy work-life balance," he says.

The Costa del Sol's warm climate, economic development, wide range of services and, ultimately, quality of life, make the Costa del Sol one of the most attractive locations in Spain to live. Estepona, Marbella and Benalmádena are among the five Spanish towns with the highest population growth in the country and remote workers are contributing to this expansion.