Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Costa del Sol becomes a magnet for digital nomads with 40% increase in demand
Property

Costa del Sol becomes a magnet for digital nomads with 40% increase in demand

The most popular area for these professionals is the area known as the 'Golden Triangle' (Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís), thanks to its climate, strategic location and high quality of life

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 16:48

Compartir

The Costa del Sol and Marbella in particular has in recent years become a magnet for digital nomads, according to a report published by estate agent Pure Living Properties. The report states that it "has recorded a 40 per cent increase in demand for digital nomad properties in Marbella, particularly for long term rentals in high-end villas and apartments".

The most popular area for these professionals is the area known as the Golden Triangle (Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís), thanks to its climate, strategic location and high quality of life.

The report, called 'Digital Nomads in Marbella and the Costa del Sol: A high-end real estate sector perspective', highlights the 2,400 per cent increase in 'digital nomad' searches over the past five years in Spain; a clear sign of the growing interest in this kind of lifestyle.

The profile of the digital nomad who chooses the Costa del Sol is young: generation Z and Millennials, according to a recent study by the Junta de Andalucía. Contrary to the common perception that most digital nomads are single, the study reveals that in fact 70 per cent of those who come here are couples. There is, therefore, a growing need to adapt not only the tourism offer, but also a need for estate agents to meet the demands of couples and families.

Third most popular country

Supporting these findings is a study by the Flatio platform which indicates that more than 50 per cent of digital nomads are under 40 years old who want to be near the coast (46.6 per cent) and want sunshine. Spain, and in particular the Costa del Sol, ranks as the third most popular country for these professionals, behind Portugal and Thailand and is more popular than Brazil and Madeira.

There is a "growing demand for properties that not only offer luxury and comfort, but also functionality and connectivity”, says Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties. "Our digital nomad clients are primarily looking for spaces that combine ergonomic and quiet work areas with high-end leisure. This includes everything from well-equipped home offices to high-speed internet connections and outdoor spaces that allow for a healthy work-life balance," he says.

The Costa del Sol's warm climate, economic development, wide range of services and, ultimately, quality of life, make the Costa del Sol one of the most attractive locations in Spain to live. Estepona, Marbella and Benalmádena are among the five Spanish towns with the highest population growth in the country and remote workers are contributing to this expansion.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  2. 2 Bodies of three missing people are found after five-storey building collapse in Barcelona
  3. 3 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds of tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  4. 4 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  5. 5 Gibraltar monkey finally captured in Spain's La Linea de la Concepción two days after crossing over the border
  6. 6 New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase
  7. 7 Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort
  8. 8 Farmers' protest winds down in city after huge demonstrations in Malaga, Antequera and Ronda
  9. 9 Axarquía village votes to keep fireworks
  10. 10 Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad