Complaints about missed San Pedro promotion opportunity during La Vuelta cycle race The municipality was denied the spotlight as the cyclists went through the tunnel and out of sight

The twelfth stage of Spain's professional cycle race, La Vuelta a España, raced along long sections of the Costa del Sol last week, before ending in the mountains above Estepona. However, with a huge TV audience tuned in to the live coverage, San Pedro Alcántara missed out on the promotion opportunity on television because the section through the municipality ran out of sight through the road tunnel under the town's boulevard.

The Impulsa Ciudad political party said that it regretted that Marbella town council and La Vuelta race organisers had missed the opportunity to take the major cycling event, which attracts international teams and coverage, through the urban centre of the municipality saying it deprived the town from benefitting from international exposure.

The group also said the route choice had deprived the 36,000 proud residents of the area from seeing the professional cycle racers close-up.