Marbella bans shops and ground-floor premises being converted into tourist flats

In the historic centre of Marbella there has been a proliferation of tourist flats and boutique hotels.

Owners of ground-floor shops or offices will not be able to convert them into tourist accommodation in Marbella from now on. This is one of the first measures that the town hall is going to put in place to control tourist accommodation in private homes following the council-commissioned study on the trend carried out by the University of Malaga.

At present, the town has 13,857 dwellings for tourist use. Two areas stand out in the proliferation of these types of properties: the Old Town and Nueva Andalucía.

“There is no risk, no problem that we need to address. But we do need to study, monitor and take some measures,” said mayor Ángeles Muñoz with regard to this phenomenon that has been present in Marbella since the 1960s.

Disservice to residents

“Regardless of whether we are going to have a regulation in our general plan, we will immediately contemplate a measure that prevents the transformation of business premises, for example on the ground floor, into a dwelling for tourist use,” said the mayor.

Ángeles Muñoz added that “we would be doing a disservice to the rest of the residents if we were to authorise it, as well as losing the appearance and community feel that neighbourhoods should have”.

This is the first recommendation that the town hall is implementing with regard to this activity, in addition to the creation of a municipal register of tourist accommodation for rent.