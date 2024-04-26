Club Med schooner sails into Puerto Banús

David Lerma Marbella Friday, 26 April 2024, 12:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

With its imposing five masts, the Club Med 2 schooner sailed into Puerto Banús this week after departing from Gibraltar.

The sailing ship has capacity for 386 cruise passengers, either in cabins or in one of the ten suites. There are also several restaurants and sports facilities on board.

After leaving the Costa del Sol, the vessel will soon be crossing the waters of the Adriatic and Aegean seas.