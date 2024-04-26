Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Club Med schooner sails into Puerto Banús
Travel

Club Med schooner sails into Puerto Banús

The sailing ship has capacity for 386 cruise passengers, either in cabins or in one of the ten suites

David Lerma

Marbella

Friday, 26 April 2024, 12:48

Compartir

With its imposing five masts, the Club Med 2 schooner sailed into Puerto Banús this week after departing from Gibraltar.

The sailing ship has capacity for 386 cruise passengers, either in cabins or in one of the ten suites. There are also several restaurants and sports facilities on board.

After leaving the Costa del Sol, the vessel will soon be crossing the waters of the Adriatic and Aegean seas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Hundreds turn out for shindig in honour of St George in Benalmádena
  2. 2 Dogs to start lifeguard training on Costa del Sol beach
  3. 3 Spain's prime minister to consider standing down after wife placed under investigation
  4. 4 Costa del Sol escape room nominated for prestigious award in Spain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol drugs bust after tip-off leads to arrests of eight family members
  6. 6 Malaga's Axarquía region seeks consensus over swimming pools
  7. 7 Man remanded in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting minors who he met in a Costa del Sol gym and took to a spa
  8. 8 St George's Day - connecting with the saint in Andalucía
  9. 9 Runners from all over Spain and beyond get on their marks for Estepona half marathon
  10. 10 Dutch community on the Costa del Sol to paint the town orange for Koninginnedag

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad