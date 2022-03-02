This is the new Club Med Magna Marbella, due to open on 14 May The luxury family resort will return the legendary Don Miguel hotel in the Costa del Sol town to its former splendour after being closed for 17 years. The company is currently recruiting staff for the 320 jobs available

One of the five swimming pools in the new luxury resort. / sur

Marbella will soon be able to boast a luxury family holiday resort with 14 hectares of gardens in the Sierra Blanca, called Club Med Magna Marbella. It is scheduled to open on 14 May in the former Don Miguel hotel, which closed 17 years ago. The president of Club Med, Henri Giscard d’Estaing, says his group plans to make this Marbella hotel the company’s flagship in Spain.

The new resort will be run on an ‘all-inclusive’ basis and will be able to accommodate 1,000 people. There are 490 rooms on 14 floors, several restaurants, five swimming pools, a spa, kids’ club, ten tennis courts with three different surfaces, a basketball pitch, beach volleyball, golf practise court, gym, circus school and six padel tennis courts.

With 14 conference rooms, the largest of which has space for over 1,000 people, the group also plans to attract events and congress tourism.

The company is currently recruiting staff for the 320 jobs available, and want 75 per cent of the employees to be from the local area.