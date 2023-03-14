Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella's new quieter leaf blowers SUR
Cleaning up quietly in Marbella

ENVIRONMENT ·

The town hall has invested in machinery designed to reduce noise and air pollution

J. D.

Marbella

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 16:10

Marbella town hall has invested in new cleaning machinery that will reduce noise and air pollution according to councillor for the area, Diego López. Eleven leaf blowers and other machines should "minimise the inconvenience to the public and facilitate the work of the operatives," he explained.

López went on to say, "They are quieter tools, vibrate less and are more ergonomic, so they are more comfortable for the worker because they can be attached them to the body, hooking them to the waist, and they do not have to carry them in their hands".

He added that "these blowers also improve the efficiency because, as they are silent, the working day can start earlier".

The purchase of the new machinery forms part of a strategy to modernise the street cleaning and urban waste department.

