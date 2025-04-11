Cleaner arrested after allegedly stealing 16,000 euros from a bank in Marbella

A cleaner at a bank branch in Marbella has been arrested by National Police officers after allegedly stealing a total of 16,000 euros over the course of several days from the counter of the office's cash desk.

The thefts, captured by the branch's security cameras, took place during the first two weeks of March at the BBVA branch on Calle Serenata. However, the bank staff did not notice until 18 March, when the cash drawer was checked.

Authorities were made aware of the facts and the theft group of the Marbella Local Police headquarters took charge of the case. Following the investigation, the officers were able to confirm that the alleged perpetrator of the thefts was an external cleaner.

It appears that the worker would strike between 8am and 8.30am. It was while the cashier staff were not at the desk that the suspect would take advantage of the opportunity while mopping the floor. In this way, she managed to steal as much as 16,000 euros, sources close to the case told SUR. As a result, the officers proceeded to arrest the cleaner.

Investigators also discovered that the arrested woman had undergone some treatments at a beauty clinic a few days after the last theft, with a cost which exceeded 1,400 euros, so it is suspected that this could have been paid for with some of the money stolen.