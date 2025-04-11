Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cleaner arrested after allegedly stealing 16,000 euros from a bank in Marbella
Crime

Cleaner arrested after allegedly stealing 16,000 euros from a bank in Marbella

Police investigators suspect that the worker used some of the loot to pay for treatments at a beauty clinic

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:45

A cleaner at a bank branch in Marbella has been arrested by National Police officers after allegedly stealing a total of 16,000 euros over the course of several days from the counter of the office's cash desk.

The thefts, captured by the branch's security cameras, took place during the first two weeks of March at the BBVA branch on Calle Serenata. However, the bank staff did not notice until 18 March, when the cash drawer was checked.

Authorities were made aware of the facts and the theft group of the Marbella Local Police headquarters took charge of the case. Following the investigation, the officers were able to confirm that the alleged perpetrator of the thefts was an external cleaner.

It appears that the worker would strike between 8am and 8.30am. It was while the cashier staff were not at the desk that the suspect would take advantage of the opportunity while mopping the floor. In this way, she managed to steal as much as 16,000 euros, sources close to the case told SUR. As a result, the officers proceeded to arrest the cleaner.

Investigators also discovered that the arrested woman had undergone some treatments at a beauty clinic a few days after the last theft, with a cost which exceeded 1,400 euros, so it is suspected that this could have been paid for with some of the money stolen.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Faith meets forecast: Spain's Holy Week on rain watch
  5. 5 Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía
  6. 6 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  8. 8 Make the most of your outside spaces
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
  10. 10 Malaga village celebrates 60 years of olive oil production

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cleaner arrested after allegedly stealing 16,000 euros from a bank in Marbella