The 2023 International Yoga Festival. SUR
Cívitas Puerto Banús to celebrate its annual International Yoga Festival
Cívitas Puerto Banús to celebrate its annual International Yoga Festival

The event, which takes place from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 April, features yoga classes in both English and Spanish

Myrto Kaltsidou

Marbella

Friday, 19 April 2024, 06:34

Cívitas Puerto Banús in Marbella is holding its second International Yoga Festival from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 April. This year's event features Xuan Lan, one of Spain's leading yoga instructors, founder of XLY Studio, and author of Mi Diario de Yoga (My Yoga Diary) and Yoga para Mi Bienestar (Yoga for my Wellbeing). The festival also welcomes Fermín Suárez, founder of Fermín Suárez Yoga School & MIND, who is also a nationally and internationally accredited yoga instructor.

Other world-renowned yoga instructors attending the event include Lucía Liencres, Lourdes Vidal, Tomás Tealdi, Gabi Mastragostino and Deborah Niccolini, among others.

Over the three-day period, these experts will deliver more than 30 sessions, suitable for all levels: yoga classes in both English and Spanish, guided meditations, specialised workshops, live music and sound baths. There will also be a market where participants can buy eco-friendly produce, among other things.

The festival is also accessible for children, and those under the age of 12 have free access to the event.

The International Yoga Festival was first held in 2023, when it brought together more than 5,000 aficionados of this millennia-long discipline that originated in India. Indeed, yoga, which unites mind, body and spirit, brings many benefits, with the added advantage, in the case of this festival, of practising outdoors. This year hopes to bring together more than 8,000 yoga enthusiasts.

For more information, or to reserve a place, visit www.puerto-banus.com/festival-internacional-de-yoga/.

