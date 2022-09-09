Chef Dani García to be the face of Marbella during 2023 Solheim Cup The town will be carrying out promotional activities for next year's major golf event

The Michelin-starred chef Dani García will be the face of Marbella during the town's promotional activities in the United States for the Solheim Cup 2023. The Solheim is a biennial golf tournament for professional women golfers contested by teams representing Europe and the USA.

It is not the first time the chef has flown the flag for his town; he also did so in a promotional video for the Fitur trade fair in 2021.

Making the announcement, Marbella's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said, "Dani is one of our best ambassadors and, as you know, he already has a presence in New York. We have been able to verify that it is an ideal place to publicise everything our town has to offer; not just great gastronomy but a top level sports offer, health, nature, leisure. In short, we are a complete destination, a unique destination," Muñoz added.

"The fundamental objective is to promote the infinite attractions of our town, making the most of the opportunity offered by the hosting on the Costa del Sol in 2023 of the most important women's golf tournament in the world," she said.