Celebrations for San Bernabé in Marbella The town's annual fair continues until Monday with dancing, concerts, parades and the religious procession

The wet and cloudy weather this week has not stopped crowds taking to the streets of Marbella for their annual fair.

Events, in honour of the town's patron saint, San Bernabé, began last Saturday with the 'romería' pilgrimage, when hundreds of people made their way from the Miraflores district of the town to the shrine dedicated to the saint in Nagüeles pinewoods.

The fairground in Arroyo Segundo was opened with fireworks on Tuesday night while the daytime festivities got off the ground in Avenida del Mar and La Alameda park on Wednesday.

Concerts and dance performances are taking place daily in the town centre and on the fairground until Monday.

Saturday sees the colourful "giants and big heads" parade, while the more serious procession, in which the image of the saint is processed through the town, is on Sunday morning.