Six new car parks offering more than 1,900 spaces on the cards for Marbella The town hall is in negotiations with the Junta de Andalucía for the creation of more than 550 parking spaces in the Albergue África

Mobility is one of the challenges facing Marbella and this is reflected in the General Plan for Municipal Planning (PGOM), which proposes the creation of a network of 28 car parks in the town. As such the town hall is making progress in the search for solutions and plans for six car parks appear in next year’s budget, which will be located in the some of the most populous neighbourhoods in the town.

These are areas with existing parking problems, as many of the apartment blocks do not have their own parking spaces. Therefore the six initiatives will total more than 1,900 spaces distributed in an underground car park in La Patera with 195 spaces on two floors; another in the Vigil de Quiñones area, with 360 spaces, also on two underground levels; a third in Miraflores, also with 360 parking spaces; an underground car park in the Las Albarizas area with 304 spaces; 160 more spaces in the Puya neighbourhood; plus one in the Albergue África, with 80 street level parking spaces and 480 on two floors below ground level.

Relief to the old town

Marbella’s mayor Ángeles Muñoz revealed in an interview on local television that the proposal is being negotiated with the regional government, which contemplates the construction of more than 550 parking spaces on three floors in the Albergue África area, in what will be the largest of the planned car parks.

This will bring relief to the whole area around Avenida del Trapiche, while at the same time alleviating traffic problems in the old town. The town hall plans to manage the car park, as it planning to do with the one currently under construction in Calle Doha in the Divina Pastora area.

The work to that car park is 50 per cent complete and will operate on a system of one euro per twelve hours during the day and two euros per twelve hours at night. The works are scheduled to finish in March 2023 and will provide a solution to the parking problem in the area.