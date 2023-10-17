Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Business leaders meet to discuss the current economic trends in Marbella
Business

Industry professionals talked about present and future economic trends at the CIT Marbella organised event, in collaboration with the Association of Businessmen and Professionals, British Chamber of Commerce and local town hall

SUR in English

Marbella

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 17:23

Business professionals have put their heads together to discuss the current economic trends in Marbella, and look to the future.

CIT Marbella organised the conference, Analysis and Economic Perspectives in Marbella, this Tuesday 17 October, along with the Association of Businessmen and Professionals, the British Chamber of Commerce and Marbella town hall.

The event was attended by specialist professionals such as Setareh Mohregi, local director of Gilmar Real Estate; and Elena Gallego, head of foreign investment at Invest in Andalucía. Francesca Pienariu, partner at Invest in Andalucía was also a speaker at the event.

