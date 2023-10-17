Business leaders meet to discuss the current economic trends in Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

Business professionals have put their heads together to discuss the current economic trends in Marbella, and look to the future.

CIT Marbella organised the conference, Analysis and Economic Perspectives in Marbella, this Tuesday 17 October, along with the Association of Businessmen and Professionals, the British Chamber of Commerce and Marbella town hall.

The event was attended by specialist professionals such as Setareh Mohregi, local director of Gilmar Real Estate; and Elena Gallego, head of foreign investment at Invest in Andalucía. Francesca Pienariu, partner at Invest in Andalucía was also a speaker at the event.