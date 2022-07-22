Buchinger Wilhelmi summer concert raises more than 1,200 euros for Cudeca The event featured harpist Ana Crismán, the only person in the world who performs and composes flamenco with harp, and was the first to be hosted by the Marbella clinic since the pandemic struck

A summer charity concert organised by the Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic has raised 1,240 in aid of the Cudeca Foundation. The concert, which was held in the gardens of the Marbella clinic last week, presented a unique show under the banner of Arpa Jonda, which was performed by the sensational harpist Ana Crismán, the first and only person in the world who performs and composes flamenco with harp.

Ana’s career began after she performed on the television talent show, Tierra de Talento, and her new show has already gained critical acclaim among the flamenco world for its uniqueness and originality.

More than 60 people enjoyed the fundraising concert, the first to be hosted by the clinic since before the pandemic struck.

Cudeca has enjoyed a long partnership with the clinic, which has organised numerous concerts and events to raise much needed funds for the foundation.

A spokesperson for Cudeca said, “The successful event took place in the delightful gardens of the clinic, as is their tradition, and the audience was absolutely mesmerised with the art of Ana and her accompanying artists. We were all able to enjoy an evening deeply rooted in flamenco.”