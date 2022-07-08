Buchinger Wilhelmi summer concert for Cudeca returns after three-year hiatus Held in the gardens of the Marbella clinic, this year’s concert will present a unique show by the sensational harpist Ana Crismán which has already gained critical acclaim for its originality

Following a three-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic in Marbella has announced that the fundraising summer concert in aid of Cudeca will return on Thursday 14 July.

Held in the delightful gardens of the clinic, this year’s concert will present a unique show under the banner of Arpa Jonda, which will be performed by the sensational harpist Ana Crismán. Ana’s career began after she performed on the television talent show, Tierra de Talento, and her new show has already gained critical acclaim for its uniqueness and originality.

The Jerez-born artist is the first and only person in the world who performs and composes flamenco with harp. Her ability to recreate the orthodox styles of flamenco such as the bulerías, soleares and alegrías has brought her much praise from the flamenco world.

Other renowned flamenco artists to perform in the Arpa Jondo show, which premiered in New York at the Repertory Theatre in Manhattan in January 2019, will include the celebrated singer Rosa Gómez and percussionist Perico Navarro.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 9pm, cost 20 euros and are available by contacting Esther Ráez on pr@cudeca.org or 952 564 910.

Cudeca has enjoyed a long partnership with the Buchinger Wilhelmi clinic, which has organised numerous concerts and events to raise much needed funds for the foundation.