British fashion brand All Saints opens first Spanish store in Puerto Banús

MARBELLA. Friday, 26 January 2024, 18:02

All Saints has chosen Marbella to open its first shop in Spain. The English contemporary fashion brand has just opened in Puerto Banús, outside the Marina Banús shopping centre, on the corner opposite El Corte Inglés. Previously American-brand UGG occupied the corner site.

Founded in London in 1994 as a men's clothing brand, All Saints is now a complete fashion shop, with men's and women's collections. The Puerto Banús shop stocks women's clothing, handbags and footwear and is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm.

The fast-growing company said it had chosen the Puerto Banús location because it is "the most attractive shopping and leisure area on the Mediterranean coast".

The chain currently has 250 shops in over 20 countries. Up to now it has only had an in-store concession in Madrid.