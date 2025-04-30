Bookings now being taken for Age Concern gala night in San Pedro Alcántara

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 12:56 Compartir

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro will hold its next fundraising gala night at Restaurante El Gamonal, San Pedro Alcántara, on Saturday 31 May. The evening will commence at 7.30 pm with a welcome drink, followed by a three-course dinner and live entertainment supplied by soul singer Mr Maph.

The annual event will also include a raffle, with prizes of vintage Scandinavian jewellery and a Louis Vitton beauty case.

The charity said that this even has two clear goals: “To ensure the continued growth and development of the social and activity centre and to underpin our hardship fund. This is directed at those of our expat residents who find themselves in temporary financial difficulties. We offer a one-off lifeline for unexpected expenses as a hand up rather than a longer-term hand out.”

Tickets cost 85 euros and reservations can be made by email: events@ageconcernmarbella.com