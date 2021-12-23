Bollywood-themed charity gala raises over 12,000 euros for a school in India The event, held in Marbella, will send the money to Rotary Club Mumbai, in the Indian state of Maharashtra

The Marbella-Guadalmina Rotary Club organised a unique Bollywood charity gala evening on Saturday 4 December at the Tikitano restaurant. With the support of many generous guests and main sponsor Sunil Wadhwani of the Fugaro Men’s Boutiques, they were able to raise over 12,000 euros.

The event, which was attended by 170 guests, was full of colour and joy, reminiscent of an Indian wedding, with help from Dyana, of Optimum Weddings.

Indian food was served, accompanied by entertainment from DJ Saeed, who also played the sitar.

Dancers from the Devi Diosa Dance School provided a Bollywood atmosphere at the event, encouraging guests to dance.

A silent auction and raffle took place, with the raised funds going towards Rotary Club Mumbai Sobo, who are currently helping to re-open a school in India.

The evening was completed with a performance by Biddu, an award winning songwriter and producer, and Nicole King, from Marbella Now TV.