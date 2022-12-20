New Blevins Franks wealth management centre opens in Marbella The new centre is located on the first floor of the Oasis Business Centre

Blevins Franks Wealth Management invited clients and friends to the opening of its new office in Marbella at the end of last week.

Following refurbishments, the new premises were officially inaugurated by John Simmonds, CEO; John Stone, Chairman; and Chris McCann, Senior Partner.

Blevins Franks guests were able to visit the spacious Wealth Management Centre, on the first floor of the Oasis Business Centre in Marbella, and celebrate the holiday season with festive music, drinks and finger food.

Funds were raised for the Charitable Foundation supporting local causes.

John Stone raised his glass, reflected on the last three years, and wished all present a “Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year”.