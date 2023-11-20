Belgian fugitive wanted over serious stabbing incident arrested on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A man wanted for seriously injuring a person after stabbing them in the groin in Belgium has been arrested in Marbella.

National Police caught the 21-year-old fugitive in the Costa del Sol town following a European arrest and extradition warrant issued by Belgian authorities.

The man is wanted over a serious attack that occurred in August this year in Denderleeuw in Belgium when a man was stabbed in the abdomen, according to National Police. The victim was approached by two unknown assailants, punched twice by one of them and stabbed in the abdominal area by the other, according to the warrant. The attackers then fled in a vehicle after the incident on 7 August.