Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Belgian fugitive wanted over serious stabbing incident arrested on the Costa del Sol
Crime

Belgian fugitive wanted over serious stabbing incident arrested on the Costa del Sol

The 21-year-old, who knifed his victim in the groin and then fled the scene in Belgium earlier this year, was detained by police in Marbella

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 20 November 2023, 15:22

Compartir

A man wanted for seriously injuring a person after stabbing them in the groin in Belgium has been arrested in Marbella.

National Police caught the 21-year-old fugitive in the Costa del Sol town following a European arrest and extradition warrant issued by Belgian authorities.

The man is wanted over a serious attack that occurred in August this year in Denderleeuw in Belgium when a man was stabbed in the abdomen, according to National Police. The victim was approached by two unknown assailants, punched twice by one of them and stabbed in the abdominal area by the other, according to the warrant. The attackers then fled in a vehicle after the incident on 7 August.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Man jailed for 23 years after stabbing his 89-year-old father to death in Malaga
  2. 2 More huge rallies held across Malaga province as thousands protest Pedro Sánchez's Catalan amnesty deal
  3. 3 Abandoned bank accounts in Spain: Millions of unclaimed euros are transferred to the state every year
  4. 4 Three Costa educators in running for Best Teacher in Spain awards
  5. 5 This is the highly anticipated Christmas lottery ad campaign that has hit screens across Spain
  6. 6 Hotel group has big plans for LGBT health clinic and elderly residence in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Malaga CF's unbeaten home run comes crashing to an end
  8. 8 Pedro Sánchez announces new cabinet after winning third term as Spain's Prime Minister
  9. 9 Police smash Costa del Sol gang that sold drugs via an app and social media networks
  10. 10 Junta announces action plan to help to turn Andalucía into the 'audiovisual capital' of southern Europe

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad