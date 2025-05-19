Images of basking shark spotted off Marbella coast go viral

SUR Monday, 19 May 2025, 14:51 Compartir

A large basking shark has recently been spotted off the coast of Marbella. The images that have gone viral were recorded by nautical company Aquatime. They show the several-metre-long animal swimming very close to the boat, showing its striking fin.

At first, the fin sticking out of the water might look terrifying, but experts say that the basking shark is harmless, despite its size. It actually feeds on plankton.

Marine biologists from the Fundación Aula del Mar Mediterráneo have confirmed the species, saying that such sharks are not so uncommon in Costa del Sol's waters. There was a similar signting at the port of Malaga in 2023 and another in the area around Sacaba in 2020.

Basking sharks can reach up to 10 metres in length and weigh up to four tonnes. They spend their time swimming with their mouths open in order to filter water and feed on plankton.

The basking shark is an endangered species, which signifies that its appearance is something to be celebrated.